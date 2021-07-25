Courteney Cox wishes 'best friend & love' Johnny McDaid on his birthday with a photo from the set of Friends

Courteney Cox shared an adorable birthday tribute for boyfriend Johnny McDaid as he turned 45 on Saturday, July 24. This year remained special given that Cox and McDaid were separated last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic which had led to the Snow Patrol singer being quarantined in Europe. After celebrating his birthday virtually last year, Cox and McDaid finally ringed in his 45th birthday together and to celebrate the same, Courteney shared sweet photos of the duo on Instagram.

In her birthday tribute for McDaid, Courteney shared a sweet photo of the duo seated on the couch on the Friends set as seen in Cox's character, Monica Geller's apartment. In another photo, Courteney was also seen smiling in a cute selfie with McDaid.

Sharing the photos, Cox in her captions wrote an amazing message for her partner as she said, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd."

Check out Courteney Cox's post for Johnny McDaid here:

Courteney and Johnny have been together since 2013. The Snow Patrol singer and the Friends star virtually celebrated their seven-year anniversary in September last year when Courteney took to Instagram and wrote, "7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J."

During Cox's appearance on The Howard Stern show during the promotion of Friends: The Reunion, the actress admitted that it was "was definitely hard" to maintain a long-distance relationship with McDaid during COVID-19. The duo was separated for nine months due to different COVID-19 restrictions in US and the UK last year.

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox celebrates BTS' Permission to Dance TOPPING Hot 100 co written by Ed Sheeran & BF Johnny McDaid