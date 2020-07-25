Courteney Cox wishes boyfriend Johnny McDaid on 44th birthday: It’s been 133 days since we were last together

Courteney Cox took to Instagram to wish her longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid on his 44th birthday and revealed that the couple has been quarantining apart for 133 days. While the Friends star is in Los Angeles, the Snow Patrol member is in London.

Courteney Cox has been quite active on social media while on quarantine mode in Los Angeles. From celebrating her daughter Coco Arquette's 16th birthday to ringing in her own 56th birthday, Courteney has been keeping herself busy with some much-needed family time. However, there has been one key member from her life who she has been apart from due to the quarantine restrictions and that's her longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid. For the unversed, the Friends star and Snow Patrol member began dating in 2013 and are still going stronger than ever.

While Cox is in the United States, Johnny has been quarantining in London, England. But, that didn't stop the lovebirds from celebrating McDaid's 44th birthday, which took place yesterday, i.e. July 24, 2020. Even though it was virtual. Taking to her Instagram page, Courteney shared a collage of the couple from their video chat while revealing how they have been apart for 133 days and counting. While wishing McDaid on his birthday, Cox also confessed that she's madly missing her boyfriend.

Check out Courteney Cox's birthday post for Johnny McDaid on Instagram below:

While bestie Jennifer Aniston 'liked' the photo, Courteney's caption read as, "It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone"

Now, that is one affectionate couple we adore!

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently shared a selfie of herself and Courteney on Instagram posing with masks on while sharing a picture of her friend suffering from COVID-19 in April to send out a strong message.

"This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask. Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April (he gave me permission to post!). Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers," Aniston wrote.

