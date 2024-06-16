Courteney Cox Wishes Her 'Sensitive and Creative' Daughter Coco With Sweet Note, Goofy PICS on Her 20th Birthday

Popular sitcom Friends alum Courteney Cox wished her daughter, Coco Arquette, a happy 20th birthday on Thursday. She posted a carousel of goofy pictures of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram. Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive, and creative Coco. You never cease to make me laugh," Cox wrote in the caption. "I love you sooooo much, Co to the Lo." The first picture was a nice beach selfie of the duo together and the rest of the snaps see Coco through the years, making funny faces and resting with cucumbers on her eyes.

Stars and followers drop in sweet wishes for Coco Arquette on her mother's insta post

In the comments, some of Courteney Cox's famous friends joined in to celebrate Coco's birthday, leaving wishes for the 20-year-old.

Maude Apatow, the daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, responded, "Happy birthday Coco!!!!!" Another user wrote, "Happy birthday fellow 6/14 baby! Hope her day is amazing!"

Coco's birthday comes just two days before Cox's own, which will mark her 60th this year. Several fans noted in the comments that the mother-daughter duo are almost birthday twins, with their special days just a couple of days apart.

Jennifer Aniston celebrates co-star Courteney Cox's birthday

Courteney Cox's beloved friend Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her co-star's milestone birthday. Cox turned 60 on Saturday, June 15, and in honor of the occasion, Aniston posted a sweet tribute to her on Instagram with photos of them from the old times.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston wrote. The popular star praised Cox's interior design talent and ability to spot "a smudge on a window" from a mile away.

The duo's decades-long friendship began on their iconic show Friends and has stayed strong through the years. Cox portrayed Monica Geller and Aniston brought to life Rachel Green.