Courtney Cox embraces her inner Monica Geller while playing pool with Friends co star Jennifer Aniston; Watch

Courtney Cox recently shared a video of her and Jennifer Aniston playing pool. In the clip, Courtney looked overjoyed at her winning shots and Jen’s misses. Watch the duo’s cheeky video below.

The official Friends might be a while, but Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are totally making up for it. The on-screen and off-screen best friends on the hit sitcom and in real life respectively were seen playing pool late at night. Courtney who played Monica Geller on the hit-drama show shared the clip of Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green losing at the game in true Monica style.

While Jennifer looked less than happy to lose every single shot in the clip, Courtney turned the camera towards her face to share her cheeky reactions to Jen’s misses. Towards the end of the clip, Courtney put a compilation of her pool shots, which were all goals! And of course, Courtney was truly ecstatic by her win. Courtney also cued in a Chandler Bing joke with her caption by saying: “I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?”

You can see the hilarious clip below:

In case you missed it, yesterday, Cox made us feel nostalgic courtesy her birthday wish for Matthew Perry. The two stars have worked together for ten years, filming the popular television series Friends. Decades since the series ended, Matthew and Courteney are still the closest of friends. On the actor's 51st birthday, Courteney pulled out a photo from the archives to wish her Friends co-star. The photo, which seemed from a few years ago, saw Courteney resting her head on Matthew's shoulder while the two posed for the camera.

While sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Courteney wished her "funny friend". She wrote, "Happy birthday to my talented, funny, friend!" and tagged his Instagram handle on the stories.

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox shares a throwback photo and pens a sweet birthday note for 'funny friend' Matthew Perry

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×