Courtney Cox opens up about her decades-long career: I want to make a mark not just as one character

In a recent chat with Los Angeles Times, via ET Canada, Courtney Cox opened up about her work life and the waves she has gone through all round her career as an actor. Cox made it big with her character Monica Geller on the sensational sitcom Friends alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

During the interview, Cox opened up about being clueless at the beginning of her career about the kind of actor she wanted to be. She disclosed her shortcomings as an actor and shared, "I didn’t have the confidence to stretch myself, to push myself," The Scream actress went on and revealed what she had regretted the most in her career, "I didn’t try for things, and that’s something I really regret. I’m not a lazy person at all, but I also didn’t want to put myself in a position where I felt out of my depth."

However, Cox also shared that at the dawn of her career she just wanted to score a job and remarked on the evolution she has had over the past decades, "Now, I want to be respected. And I want to be seen as somebody who has been around for a long time and is challenging themselves… as opposed to we know her." The Cougar Town actress expressed her love for her character on Friends and added that she did not want to be limited to just that one role, "I want to be remembered as Monica. But I’d also like to have something else. … I want to make a mark not just as one character but as other characters and other successes. I have a lot more to do. I have a lot more to show."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Starz horror series Shining Vale which premieres on March 6. Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the show stars and is produced by Cox alongside co-stars Gus Birney, Greg Kinnear and Dylan Gage.

