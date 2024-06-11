Courtney Cox Recreates Viral Bruce Springsteen Dancing In The Dark Video; Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Reacts

Courtney Cox’s social media game will always be on top. Her TikTok and Instagram are not limited to her glamorous red carpet-looks. She also shares candid pictures and videos on these platforms, which helps the audience engage more with her content.

The actress made us feel nostalgic as she shared her dance moves, which she did in the Bruce Springsteen music video, that essentially helped her launch her career. Read ahead to learn more.

Courtney Cox makes us feel nostalgic

The Ace Ventura actress took us back to the 80s to show us her dance moves via Instagram and TikTok. In the video, Cox wrote, “Asking my mom how she danced in the 80s.” The actress wore a blue hoodie for the video. Initially, her face looks a little unsatisfied; she then unzips her hoodie, which reveals Cox to be wearing the iconic white T-shirt that she wore in Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark music video. She pulled the same moves that she did in it, dancing alongside Springsteen.

In her recreated clip, the Scream actress used the Smalltown Boy song in the background, which is sung by none other than Bronski Beat. She captioned this video, saying, “1980’s dancing... in the dark.”

This smoothly recreated video was appreciated by her fans. Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Garner commented on this video.

Jennifer Aniston commented a clapping, dancing, and a laughing face with teary-eyed emojis. Jennifer Garner commented, “You win!” with five golden stars emojis. Moore simply reacted by sharing clapping hands emoji.

Courtney Cox recreates her lines from the iconic series, FRIENDS

On May 22, Cox posted a video of her re-enacting her character, Monica Geller’s lines from the FRIENDS series.

In the clip, she acted on Monica Geller's voiceover, “I love Miami!”. The actress wore a black crop top and a black bikini. She appeared to be in her Florida condo.

The line changes to “It’s humidity” as she steps out of the house and her hair quickly changes into huge fuzzy waves. This looked identical to season nine's episode from the series, where all the characters go on a trip to Barbados.

Cox made us feel nostalgic once more last year when she posted her iconic Thanksgiving dance with a turkey on her head from Friends. It surely made her fans miss the iconic series all over again.