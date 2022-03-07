Courtney Cox REVEALS why she loves her role in Shining Vale, talks about women and their untold struggles

Courtney Cox opens up about her recently launched Starz original Shining Vale. Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the story employs Cox in the role of Patricia Phelps aka Pat alongside Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Sherilyn Fenn and Judith Light. The series came out with its first episode on Sunday, i.e. March 6.

During a chat with the Backstage podcast, via ET Canada, the Friends alum revealed that this project is a whole lot different than anything she had done before as she shared, "There’s not that many great things that come, I think, anyone’s way." Cox went on and praised the depth of her character on the series, "I just absolutely adore Sharon Horgan, and I’ve worked with Jeff Astrof, who is so talented, and I read it and just thought, ‘This is such a layered character. I’ve never played something so real and funny and scary.'" Cox remarked that the role of Patricia is an extremely "layered character" as the Scream actress also mentioned that the character "has so many things to do throughout the series."

However, Cox also went a little deeper and pointed out that women face many hardships throughout life which go unnoticed by many in reference to her character in the series and admitted, "I think that women probably go through a lot more than people realize – I mean, between menopause, depression, being a mom to teenagers." Cox, who is a mother to her 17-year-old daughter Coco emphasized, "I think that, yeah, I think that we do go through a lot."

