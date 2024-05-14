Courtney Cox Shares Sweet Snaps From Her Mother's Day Celebration With Daughter Coco; See Here
Courtney Cox gives a shout-out to all the "mother figures" from her life and shares sweet snaps with her daughter on Mother's Day! Find out what the actress has to say about raising a teen!
Courtney Cox celebrates Mother’s Day on Instagram with sweet snaps!
The Friends star shares adorable snaps of her and her teenage daughter Coco spending quality time on the special day. Check out the post here.
Courtney Cox celebrates Mother’s Day in style
The Scream actress, 59, shared a series of pics with her daughter, rocking matching dark green robes against the backdrop of a scenic ocean view.
“I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all,” she captioned the post. The actress shares her daughter with her ex-husband, David Arquette, who also commented, “Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you,” on her post.
Coco, 19, commented on her mother’s post and wrote, “I love you sooooooo much.” Actress Kristin Chenoweth commented on the post praising her daughter, “She is a cutie!”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow, also wished the Cox a “happy Mother’s Day.” Coco’s aunt Rosanna Arquette wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day mama. Love to you both.”
Cox talks about raising a teenager
When it comes to raising her grown-up daughter, Cox tries to maintain boundaries. In 2022, the Cougar Town star spoke to People’s Magazine about her complicated relationship with her daughter.
She admitted that the mother-daughter duo often fight. Being a dotting mother and maintaining boundaries can be a tightrope to walk on. "I've learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe. But I'm not always good with boundaries. I get worn out,” Cox said.
She celebrated her daughter’s last teenage birthday in June 2023. Cox took to Instagram to wish “Cocolicious” a happy birthday. “I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart,” she wrote in the caption.