Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying Hole's album cover: It's rude not to be asked

Courtney Love calls Olivia Rodrigo 'rude' in relation to her new album's cover art taking inspiration from her band's 1994 album, Live Through This.

While Olivia Rodrigo may be the new sensation for the younger generation of Disney, grunge rock legend, Courtney Love doesn't seem very happy with the singer for one particular reason. After Olivia released an image for her debut album, Sour, that resembled Hole's 1994 album, Live Through This, Courtney made sure to point it out and also called out Rodrigo for not seeking permission.

For the unreversed, the original album cover of Hole's album was photographed by Ellen von Unwerth showing model Leilani Bishop with a bouquet and a prom queen's tiara with mascara tears running down her face. Rodrigo is seen in a similar look and while she may be paying homage to Live Through This, Love seemed to be irked with her for not acknowledging the photographer or the band in her post.

Love responded to Facebook comments which discussed the similarities of the cover and responded saying, "I've informed [Rodrigo] I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it's long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let's see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I'd be really rich!"

Rodrigo did eventually respond to Love's post and wrote, "Love u and live through this sooooo much", to which Courtney further responded saying she's waiting for the flowers and note to arrive from Rodrigo and also named her favourite florist in London for the same.

Courtney also referred to Rodrigo and Geffen, the label that released Live Through This saying, "It was rude of [Rodrigo], and Geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth" in one of the Facebook comments.

