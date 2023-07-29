Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng Call Off Engagement: What Went Wrong?

Courtney Stodden and her fiancé, Chris Sheng, have decided to end their engagement. They got engaged in May 2021 but decided to call it off after nearly seven years of relationship. Stodden's representative confirmed the news, stating that Courtney is now single and eager to share her story.

Chris Sheng, an entrepreneur aged 43, proposed to Stodden after four years of dating, expressing his deep love and commitment. Stodden happily accepted the proposal, announcing the joyous news on Instagram with a beautiful engagement ring photo .

The couple initially appeared happy and supportive of each other, with Stodden using the hashtag #stopasianhate to show her support for Sheng's ethnic roots. Despite their initial excitement and love, their relationship eventually came to an end.

While the exact reasons for their breakup remain unknown, it's evident that Stodden and Sheng have grown apart. Sources close to the ex couple told the publication that they already separated six months ago and that their split was "mutual."



Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng are no longer in contact

In the aftermath of Stodden and Sheng's breakup , some former friends shared with TMZ that they believed jealousy and insecurities played a role in their relationship. Stodden reportedly expressed feeling unseen while with Sheng, and this sentiment was echoed by others close to the model. Many even felt the couple wasn't a perfect match from the start.

TMZ's inside sources revealed that despite the split, Stodden and Sheng continued living together for a period and maintained regular contact. However, it seems they have now cut ties completely. Stodden allegedly confided in friends about their desire to heal and discover the true essence of happiness.

In one of the previous Instagram posts , Sheng described their love as the "truest" kind, acknowledging that they might not always like each other but will always love and respect each other. Nevertheless, their differences proved insurmountable.

Stodden's romantic history has been tumultuous, having been previously married to actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 years old. They finalized their divorce in March 2020. Afterward, Stodden began dating Sheng, hoping for a fresh start and the chance to learn how to love again fully.