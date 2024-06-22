Courtney Stodden Announces Engagement To Jared Safier: 'Still Taking It All In'

Courtney Stodden is stepping up in the new chapter of her life as she announces her engagement with four-time Emmy Award-winning producer and director, Jared Safier. Safier proposed to Stodden on June 11, marking exactly one year from the day they first shared a kiss. Talking about her engagement, Stodden revealed that they are planning for their honeymoon in Italy, reflecting her positivity for a happy ending.

Courtney Stodden on her engagement with Jared Safier

Stodden and Safier got engaged at Beverly Hills' five-star Beverly Wilshire Hotel, as Safier got on his knees and proposed to the Love Addict actress with an impressive 5-carat, radiant-cut VVS diamond ring. As per TMZ, the engagement ring in question was displayed in the hotel's lobby during an Oscar party and caught the immediate attention of Stodden.

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Stodden shared that despite the passing of the few days since the proposal, she is still comprehending her engagement. "I’ve been engaged for just a few days and I’m still taking it all in," she commented.

The actress also talked about her upcoming movie which will be directed by her four-times Emmy winner fiance, Jared Safier. Stodden teased that Safier is trying his best to flesh out her best version in the coming film, highlighting the mutual faith and confidence shared by them.

Advertisement

She stated, "I am about to begin a movie that he is directing me in and I can tell he wants to bring out the best in me. That's what I love. He believes in me. He is a four-time Emmy-winning producer and director. I adore his creative mind."

Courtney Stodden wants to be a good wife

Stodden further opened up about her coming marriage with her now fiance, sharing that their wedding is being planned pretty soon. Revealing her optimism for a happy ending, the Celebrity Big Brother star shared her wish to be a good wife. Stodden also stated that she is planning her honeymoon in Italy as Safier will be directing his movie there.

"I want to be a good wife. We plan on honeymooning in Italy where he will be directing the movie, and I am very hopeful for my happy ending,” Stodden commented.

Stodden also grabbed the limelight for flushing down her ex-fiance, Chris Sheng’s diamond engagement ring in the toilet. The video was released by TMZ on June 11 itself, where Stodden remarked, “Just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer.” Further in the video, the actress dropped the ring from her past relationship and flushed it down, giggling at her commencement onto the next chapter.

Advertisement

The actress revealed later that she got the inspiration to flush down her ex’s ring from the iconic movie, Titanic, sharing that she wanted to get over her past completely and step on to a new beginning. As Stodden and Safier announced their engagement, fans can expect to hear the wedding bells soon.

ALSO READ: Courtney Stodden Is Engaged Again, One Week After Flushing Down Diamond Ring From Ex-Fiance