Courtney Stodden Is Engaged Again, One Week After Flushing Down Diamond Ring From Ex-Fiance

Courtney Stodden has embraced the high life and now wants to be married. They got engaged to model partner Jared Safier only a few days after they hilariously flushed ex-fiancé’s engagement ring down the toilet.

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier are engaged to be married

As per TMZ, sources close to Courtney and Jared revealed that they got engaged at Beverly Wilshire Hotel last Tuesday. A scene from the iconic Julia Roberts movie Pretty Woman was filmed there. This engagement came barely after a week since Courtney impressively tossed away their previous 5-carat diamond ring.

Courtney is now engaged to Emmy-winning producer Jader Safier who popped the question to them at their home in Brentwood, but presented the diamond ring at the famous hotel.

Insiders of the outlet reported that back in February, during an Oscars party at the Beverly Wilshire, Stodden admired this particular ring. It was this memory that made Jared buy the five-carat radiant-cut VVS diamond ring for them. Since then, the couple who started dating last summer have contemplated getting married together early on which eventually led to this sudden yet expected proposal.

Courtney broke off all ties with ex-fiance Chris Sheng

"Just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer," said Stodden when getting rid of every lasting memory of Chris Sheng. The reality star took a video of them flushing down the diamond ring that Chris Sheng gave them. They said in the video, "I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all" as they watched the ring travel down the drain.

Courtney who has formerly been married at the age of 16, causing ripples of controversies, is now set to wed Safier. However, as per sources of the aforementioned outlet, the couple is not jumping into wedding preparations just yet.

They are rather enjoying their congratulatory period of engagement. While it will be his first-ever engagement; Stodden anticipates their fourth try at love with better fortunes. Their idea to throw away Chris Sheng’s old marriage band came from Titanic by James Cameron as per the outlet.

Courtney Stodden who identifies as non-binary, and uses pronouns she/they is reportedly thrilled about getting engaged to Jared Safier after having split with her ex-partner due to issues of jealousy and insecurities.

