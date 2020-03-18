COVID 19: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle take initiative to share information & resources through social media
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon retire from their royal duties. However, this hasn’t stopped the couple from reaching out to the needy and helping them amid the Coronavirus outbreak. They have now issued a statement on their official social media handle in which they have taken a great initiative to curb the current situation around the world. The royal couple has announced that they will be sharing information and resources through social media to fight COVID-19.
This is with regards to the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped almost every country. A part of the statement reads, “We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
The post also includes a picture that reads, “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.” This initiative on the part of the Duke and Duchess has now earned appreciation for everyone. The couple shocked everyone sometime back when they announced their split with the royal family of England. This decision has been accepted by Queen Elizabeth too.
