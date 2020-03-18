COVID 19: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle take initiative to share information & resources through social media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to make the most of social media to share information and resources amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read further to know more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon retire from their royal duties. However, this hasn’t stopped the couple from reaching out to the needy and helping them amid the Coronavirus outbreak. They have now issued a statement on their official social media handle in which they have taken a great initiative to curb the current situation around the world. The royal couple has announced that they will be sharing information and resources through social media to fight COVID-19.

This is with regards to the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped almost every country. A part of the statement reads, “We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."

Check out the post below:

The post also includes a picture that reads, “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.” This initiative on the part of the Duke and Duchess has now earned appreciation for everyone. The couple shocked everyone sometime back when they announced their split with the royal family of England. This decision has been accepted by Queen Elizabeth too.

Credits :Instagram

