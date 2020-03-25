COVID 19: Queen is in good health; Royal spokesperson confirms after Prince Charles tests positive

After it was announced that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, Royal spokesperson confirmed that Queen Elizabeth is in good health.

After Clarence House announce that Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II is in good health. The source told Fox News that the Queen is doing well and she last saw her 71-year-old son briefly on March 12. Charles, who is Queen’s eldest son, the first in line to the British throne. His office confirmed the diagnosis on March 25. According to an official statement, the heir to the throne has displayed mild COVID 19 symptoms, Sky News reported.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement said. He is currently self-isolating with his wife, Camilla, who has tested negative for the deadly disease. "The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” Clarence House statement asserted.

The officials also mentioned that it “not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks." Last week Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace and move to Windsor Castle. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen has cancelled all her public events for the next two months. Reportedly, a royal aide at the palace in London was reportedly diagnosed with Coronavirus before the Queen moved to Windsor Castle.

According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 414,277 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 108,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 17,100. According to a report by Al Jazeera, in the UK, the deadly virus has killed around 422 people. Amid the life-threatening health crisis, the UK government has advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings.

