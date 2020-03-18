Covid 19 scare hasn't deterred BTS singer V; Taehyung REVEALS he's working amid MotS tour cancellation rumours

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus might leave BTS reconsidering their Map of the Soul tour. But it hasn't stopped V aka Taehyung from working hard.

The Coronavirus outbreak might have dampened BTS members' spirits. But they haven't stopped working. A few hours ago, it was reported that Big Hit Entertainment could postpone BTS' Map of the Soul tour scheduled to take place in North America and Europe. While the change in the plan might hint BTS members taking a break, singer V has clarified that he isn't on a break. Taehyung took to Weverse and revealed what he is up to while people in many parts of the world have self-quarantined themselves to combat the Covid-19 spread.

The Sweet Night crooner revealed the details of his activities when a fan asked the singer if he was on a break. "I am working hard," assured Taehyung. Is Taehyung working on some solo music? Only time will tell. While we wait for more updates, another fan expressed that they were missing Taehyung. V replied he too missed seeing the ARMY.

Taehyung has been in the news lately for his solo track for Itaewon Class OST. Last week, V released a song which featured on his good friend Park Seo-joon's show. The song has been shattering records internationally.

Sweet Night has topped iTunes charts of 77 countries. This includes the US, the UK, Canada and Australia. V became the second Korean artist to appear at this particular ranking. Before the singer, Psy's Gangnam Style topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 86 countries.

Speaking about the lyrics, V had previously said, "In particular, I really liked the character, Park Sae Roy, who left a deep impression on me, and I was very happy to see one of my favorite and close Hyung playing this character. I am very thankful to be able to participate in this wonderful drama with my self-composed song. I hope many people will show this song lots of love.”

