COVID 19 Theory: Did Chris Evans starrer Captain America: The First Avenger PREDICT coronavirus in 2011?

A recent coronavirus conspiracy theory making the rounds was that Chris Evans' 2011 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, Captain America: The First Avenger, may have predicted COVID-19 years back. Read below for more details on the same.

The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anywhere, anytime soon and we're learning to accept that as we're stationed at our homes on lockdown or quarantine mode. It might take months and months before things can get even relatively normal again. Since we're confined to our four walls, many coronavirus conspiracy theorists have been going berserk to come up with anything that could be minutely connected to COVID-19 and its existence. The recent theory suggests that Captain America: The First Avenger may have predicted the virus in 2011 with its climax scene.

What?! You're telling us that Chris Evans knew about the coronavirus pandemic before it even hit the globe and didn't bother to tell us?! Well, that's not really the case as debunked by film critic, William Mullaly. "A friend who’s fully into the COVID conspiracies sent me this post that says Captain America predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2011, and while it's obviously bs, I started fixating on that circled image on the right," William had tweeted regarding the hoarding which had a round object, similar to the coronavirus image as well as a Corona beer advertisement on the left.

Upon neck-deep investigation, which included checking out young adult book covers from 2011 like Divergent, enlisting a friend named Wes to get a clearer screenshot of the hoarding, finding out when the particular climax scene was shot (April 23, 2011, in Times Square, New York), crosschecking movies and broadway shows released from April to Summer 2011, watching random videos of Times Square from April 2011, and finally finding an image (Wes' found it!) which had the same hoarding, Mullaly and Wes cracked the case. It was an advertisement for, *drumroll please*... SPAGHETTI!

Check out William Mullaly's tweet regarding the Captain America: The First Avenger possibly predicting coronavirus below:

A friend who’s fully into the covid conspiracies sent me this post that says Captain America predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2011, and while its obviously bs, I started fixating on that circled image on the right. pic.twitter.com/N4XywDTZEx — William Mullally (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Chris Evans: 5 Reasons why the Avengers: Endgame star is the ideal husband material

Sorry to burst your bubble, you can carry on with you regularly scheduled programming!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×