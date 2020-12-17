COVID positive Ellen DeGeneres reveals she didn't know 'excruciating back pain' was a symptom; Calls it 'bad'

Ellen DeGeneres had tested positive for COVID 19 last week. She has been speaking about her health on social media. In a recent video update, Ellen revealed a symptom that she wasn't told about was extreme back pain.

Renowned talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres tested positive for COVID 19 last week and informed her fans via her social media handle. Since then, Ellen is staying isolated and has been sharing health updates on social media. Recently, she shared a video where she opened up about a lesser-known symptom of COVID 19 diagnosis and that is back pain. Ellen revealed that no one told her about the extremeness of it and called back pain, 'bad' in a video from home.

Sharing the update, Ellen dropped the video on her social media handles. She is seen sitting on a couch in the video with her pet dog by her side. In the video, at first, Ellen thanked everyone who had been wishing her post her COVID 19 diagnosis. Further, Ellen says that she is feeling a '100 percent and really good.' The talk show host also shared that a thing that no one tells is that one gets 'excruciating back pain.' She also said that she spoke to some other people about it too.

Post sharing her health update, Ellen went back to playing a game while quarantining amid her COVID 19 diagnosis.

Take a look at the video:

Ellen had announced her COVID 19 diagnosis on her social media handle via a note and revealed that she has informed the authorities about the same too. Post that, she thanked all her fans for the good wishes as she shared a photo while lying comfortably on a rug. Over the past few months, Ellen had been filming her show without an audience on set.

