Covid Scare: Jennifer Lopez's film The Mother temporarily paused; Star's Canada trips on hold

As the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise again, Jennifer Lopez's new film is the latest production to be affected. People magazine recently confirmed that the Canada schedule on JLo’s film–The Mother has been temporarily paused due to the rising strain of the new coronavirus variant. If you didn’t know, the majority of the project has been shot in Canada, and the 52-year-old performer had been shooting the film since before the new year.

If you hadn't heard, the film, set to premiere in 2022, follows an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter while evading dangerous assailants. Apart from Lopez, the highly-anticipated film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick. While the filming of The Mother has been delayed indefinitely, Lopez's other upcoming film, Marry Me, will still be released on February 11 this year as it's been shot completely.

JLo’s film is just one of the several ones that had to pause production amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Features like Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago Fire have all reportedly put production on hold as the omicron variant continues to spread.

On the personal front, Jenifer has been occupied with her romance with Ben Affleck. Just a few weeks ago, the actress and performer accompanied Ben at the premiere of his film The Tender Bar. A few days later, taking to Instagram, the singer gushed about the movie and Affleck's performance in it. She also showed the promotional items that she received from the makers. Lopez said, "This is adorable, from The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video." The box contained some Blue Point Toasted Lager beer cans, including the book from which the movie has been inspired, and a mini-bowling alley set.

