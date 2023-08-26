'Cracking her head open': Britney Spears fought with Sam Asghari in London causing her to get 'stitches', new documentary reveals

Britney Spears reportedly suffered a head injury and got stitches after a heated altercation between her and her estranged husband Sam Asghari. The recent Fox documentary, Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, aired on August 24, 2023, has brought to light distressing details about the tumultuous marriage between the pop icon and her estranged husband Sam Asghari. The documentary's focus on a particularly explosive fight in London, resulting in Spears needing medical attention due to a head injury, has left a lasting impact on viewers.

What occurred within the hotel room involving Britney Spears and Sam Asghari?

Within the confines of a hotel room, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari found themselves in a heated altercation, as revealed by the documentary. Tensions rose to a critical level, resulting in Spears allegedly stumbling and colliding with a coffee table, an incident that inflicted a distressing injury requiring stitches.

The concluding chapter

This troubling episode is seemingly definitely one of the reasons for the couple's decision of filing divorce, ultimately contributing to their decision to part ways after a mere 13 months of marriage. Asghari filed for divorce earlier this month, following what TMZ described as a "nuclear" altercation between the two. Reports have emerged that Asghari confided in friends and family about Spears' alleged history of physical aggression during past arguments, including an unsettling incident where she purportedly attacked him while he was sleeping.

On August 17, Asghari took to Instagram with a curt "s–t happens," while just a couple of days afterward, Spears addressed her 42 million followers. She shared that she was "a little shocked" by the situation, conveying that the pain had become unbearable for her.

The documentary's revelations have stirred discussions surrounding Spears' emotional state and her relationships. The dissolution of the marriage has been attributed to Spears' perceived "volatility," which reportedly became too much for Asghari to endure. Charles Latibeaudiere, an executive producer, affirmed this perspective, shedding light on the decision to end the marriage.

