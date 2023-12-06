‘We had a rocky start’: Halle Berry opens up about working with Angelina Jolie at Red Sea Film Festival

Halle Berry found inspiration for her next directorial project during a flight to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival. Describing it as a love story intertwined with the supernatural, time travel, and the future, Berry is set to embark on her second directorial venture after the 2020 MMA drama Bruised.

Halle Berry on navigating challenges in the industry

Reflecting on her debut directing experience, Halle Berry labeled the process challenging, citing gender and racial biases. She expressed the difficulties she faced as a Black woman in the industry, acknowledging that her film's journey was riddled with adversity that would have been lessened for a man, especially a white man.

In preparation for Maude v Maude, a film likened to a blend of Mr & Mrs Smith and Mission: Impossible with a comedic twist, Berry is collaborating with Angelina Jolie as a co-star and co-producer.

Looking forward to collaborate with Angelina Jolie

Despite "a rocky start," Berry anticipated the collaboration, highlighting the bonding moments shared over common experiences, including discussions about past relationships with Angelina Jolie.

Berry said, "We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together. Thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable." She continued, "We plan on going all around the world. Warner Bros. bought our screenplay and, for us, it is about going places that have never been shown on screen before."

Overcoming industry challenges and influence

Addressing the industry's hurdles, Berry emphasized the lack of similar recognition for Black women in winning major awards after her 2002 Oscar triumph for Monster's Ball. She underscored the importance of representation and change in the industry while acknowledging the progress made albeit the ongoing need for greater inclusion.

Berry said the part she feels the most sad about is that "it's been 21 years now, and no one else like me has walked through that door. That is a great sadness because I felt that night meant something."

Reflecting on her career post-Oscar win, Berry remarked on the challenges she faced despite the accolade, attributing some of her creative freedom to her production company. She said, "Awards aren't everything. We are working in the industry in a way we never worked, so there has been change, and it did matter." She added, "It didn't do for me what it did for others, which goes back to being a Black woman. But my production company did move the needle. I get to do what I want, turn ideas into screenplays, and decide the producers I work with."

Halle Berry's journey in the film industry has been marked by both triumphs and obstacles, and her forthcoming ventures reflect her resilience and commitment to breaking barriers in storytelling and representation.

