Craig Conover Is Reportedly 'Deeply Disppointed' By Kyle Cooke's 'Accusations' Amid His Alcohol Brand Competition

Craig Conover's representative addressed the harsh comments Kyle Cooke made after Conover invested in an alcohol brand that competes with Cooke’s company, Loverboy.

Craig Conover is reportedly disappointed by Kyle Cooke's abruption

The rep told Page Six, "Craig is deeply disappointed and saddened by Kyle’s abrupt accusations, the truth only hurts one person in this instance, and it’s not Craig. Therefore, he will not comment further on this matter nor be drawn into an unprofessional arena.”

The rep also mentioned that Conover, who is an attorney and owns the lifestyle brand Sewing Down South, is focused on opening his new retail store in Nashville next week and expanding his businesses.

The spokesperson added, “Craig has learned to blame himself and not others for everything that happens in his life, including the success of his products and companies, he looks forward to continuing to share his life with everyone and thanks all his friends and supporters, whom he views as family."

This statement confirms social media speculation of a rift between Conover, 35, and Cooke, 41. Observers noted that the two Bravo stars did not interact at Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live 15th anniversary party this week.

Ironically, it was on WWHL that Cooke criticized Conover for his investment in Spritz Society. “Look, I wish him the best, but the way he handled it … it really rubbed me the wrong way, and I’m just trying to take the high road,” Cooke told Andy Cohen on the May 23 episode.

Cooke alleged that Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer took him out to dinner to "milk" information out of him before Conover’s deal was announced, calling it a "really shady operation."

Claudia Oshry, co-founder of the sparkling wine company and Soffer’s wife, responded to Cooke’s remarks on her podcast, The Toast, saying, "No one was thinking about Kyle — like, nobody thinks about Kyle and Loverboy."

Cooke has since explained why he felt disappointed that Conover invested with a competitor, saying Conover "sprung this collaboration" idea on him. He also claimed that he had told Conover he’d "love to put an offer on the table to kinda counter it."

Craig Conover on why he wanted an alcohol brand

When Page Six spoke to Conover in May, he explained why he "always" wanted an alcohol brand as part of his business portfolio. "I’m just such an easy sell. I’m just such a yes man," he said. "I’m excited! Part of my investment came with designing my own flavor — I will have my own can."

Conover added that he "always respected" Cooke’s hustle but claimed that investing in his friend’s brand "wasn’t an option."

Conover remains focused on his business ventures and aims to focus on moving forward.

