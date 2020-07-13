Crash Landing On You 2: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer has found locations for the new season?

After the success of Crash Landing On You, speculations are high that the makers are working on Crash Landing On You 2. While the makers haven't issued a statement to confirm the development, a few reports suggest season 2's locations have been finalised.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin delivered a heartwarming drama series with Crash Landing On You this year. The South Korean show, which aired on tvN, was watched not just by the viewers in Korea but it also drew audiences internationally. Hyun Bin played the North Korean military officer Ri Jung Hyuk while Son Ye-ji played the South Korean Yoon Se-Ri. The love story is undoubtedly one of the many popular and enjoyed series of 2020. While fans cannot stop gushing over and recommending the drama to those who haven't watched it yet, it has been speculated that the K-drama would return for season 2.

Although the makers haven't confirmed the news, several reports have not only hinted the second season but they have also reportedly narrowed down on the locations. If a report by Devdiscourse is to be believed, the creators have found the perfect locations for the new season. However, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, which has also impacted South Korea, the filming in the country has restricted shooting schedules, the report states.

The new guidelines are in place for filming purposes are in place. It is to see when the makers dive into the filming of the new season. While the lead actors are expected to return for the second season, fans would love to see supporting cast members Kim Jung, Park Hyoung, Hwang Woo, Kim Yeong, Choi Dae, Soe Ji, and Nam Kyung also join them in the new season.

What should the makers explore with Crash Landing On You season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Devdiscourse

Share your comment ×