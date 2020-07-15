Crash Landing On You 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin starrer floated; Over 6000 fans support it

While fans await the announcement of Crash Landing On You 2, a new petition has been floated online requesting the makers to renew the K-drama series and they have also presented a few plots to explore.

Ever since Crash Landing On You aired its finale in February, fans of the popular South Korean drama series have been begging the makers to plan the second season of the show. The K-drama starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in the lead and delivered a wholesome package of entertainment. Although the ending was satisfying, there are a few subplots that could spill over into the second season. Given these factors, a new petition has been floated online, requesting the makers to plan season 2.

The petition is titled "Renew "Crash Landing On You " For Season 2" on Change.Org and it has asked for 7,500 signatures. The petition has already received 6,689 signatures (at the time of reporting) on the petition. Apart from requesting the renewal, the petitioner has also presented three plots that the makers could explore in season 2. Brandon Vethanayagam, who began the petition, wrote, "With the major success of the K-Drama "Crash Landing On You", there is so so much potential for a further story plot line for the characters. 1) Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers 2) Korean Reunification 3) Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. There's so much more that could happen with these characters and would love to see more of them in late 2020 or early 2021!!!"

What do you think they could explore in Crash Landing On You 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

While the petition is convincing, there are rumours making the rounds that Crash Landing On You 2 is happening. Though the makers haven't issued an official statement, a recent development claimed that they have found a few locations where the series' new season could be shot. Read about it in the link below.

