Crash Landing on You co stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin had THIS to say about their dating rumours

While promoting Crash Landing on You in 2019, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were asked to address the dating rumours that stemmed from their undeniable onscreen chemistry. Read below to know what the friendly co-stars had to share on the same.

While K-drama enthusiasts were glued to their screens yesterday, i.e. June 5, 2020, to watch the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which is like the Korea equivalent of the Oscars, fans of Crash Landing on You were in awe of the series' lead couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The reason why they're so popular is not just because of their impeccable acting range but also as an onscreen couple, they set fire on ice. Hence, it came as no surprise that they took home the Tiktok Popularity Award during the prestigious award ceremony.

Given their undeniable chemistry on the show, fans and media immediately started speculating as to whether they are in a relationship IRL. During a press conference for the K-drama in 2019, when a reporter asked the pair if it was burdensome to shoot together because of the dating rumours, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin laughed it off. "As you can see, we laughed it off. It did not affect or inconvenience in choosing work. We worked together, and we were friends because of the work. As I said, I wanted to work together again, and I gladly chose the chance," Hyun shared via PICKON.

"So am I. Hyun Bin told everything well. I also wanted to work with him in a good romantic drama or comedy. I don't know if the director was worried or not, I wasn't at all, and I just thought it would be nice to work with Hyun Bin," Son mirrored her co-star's sentiments. For the unversed, before Crash Landing on You, the pair worked in a movie together, The Negotiation.

When Lee Jung-hyo, director of Crash Landing on You, was asked to comment on whether he was worried about said dating rumours while casting the pair, he quipped, "I thought positively. I thought if they had a romantic rumour, they would be able to get along," which had Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin cracking up.

