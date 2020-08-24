Crash Landing on You: Hyun Bin to return to Korea in September & reunite with Son Ye Jin for THIS reason?

Hyun Bin is currently in Jordan shooting for his next film Bargaining. A recent report speculates that the actor will be returning to Korea next month and might even reunite with his Crash Landing on You co-star Son Ye-jin for a special reason.

2020 gave us the charismatic pairing of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin once again with Crash Landing on You (The co-stars also acted together in the 2018 film Negotiation). It's been months since the tvN drama released but it's still talked about by fans not just in Korea but all across the globe. Moreover, thousands and thousands of fans have signed a recent petition demanding for a Season 2 with Bin and Ye-jin as Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean captain and Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress.

Currently, Bin is in Jordan shooting for his next film Bargaining which is about the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan. Adhering to the COVID-19 safety precautions, it's been a few weeks since the 37-year-old actor has been shooting for the upcoming movie. However, according to Devdiscourse, it's being speculated that Bin could be returning to Korea next month to attend the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards on September 10. This also means that Bin could be reuniting with Ye-jin as CLOY is amongst the several nominees at the prestigious award ceremony. Interestingly, Bin celebrates his birthday on September 25.

Meanwhile, Crash Landing on You has stiff competition as it's competing against other hot contenders like When the Camellia Blooms, Itaewon Class and Hot Stove League, which won Best Drama at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, amongst others.

