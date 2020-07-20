  1. Home
Crash Landing On You Rewind: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer gave a subtle nod to Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox

With the buzz surrounding Crash Landing On You 2, we revisited the first season starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin only to find a subtle nod to Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox.
South Korean dramas do not shy away from dropping references in their shows. From BTS to IU and even plugging the promotion of their own shows (we are talking about tvN's ongoing drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay), there are subtle references that get fans excited. However, Crash Landing On You crossed boundaries to give a subtle nod to an Indian film in episode 5. For the unversed, the Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer follows the journey of a military officer from North Korea (Ri Jeong Hyeok) and a citizen from South Korea (Yoon Se Ri). 

Se Ri ends up crossing borders after her paragliding expedition goes wrong and meets Captain Ri. Over the course of episodes, they try to find her way back to South Korea. On their journey, they find themselves on a train. As they journey to finding a way to help Se Ri obtain a passport and go back home, their journey comes to a standstill when the train stops due to a power cut. 

As a result, the lead characters find themselves under the sky, beside a bonfire. During their conversation about their lives, Se Ri recalls an "Indian proverb" that goes, "Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station." For those who did not get the reference immediately, Se Ri used the dialogue that appeared in Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox. The original dialogue reads, "Kabhi kabhi galat train bhi sahi jagah pahucha deti hai." It appears in the movie's trailer as well. Check it out below: 

This isn't the first time this year that we spotted an Indian-Korean connection. A few months ago, BTS singer Jimin confessed he watched Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. Have you watched Crash Landing On You? Let us know your review in the comments below.

