Crash Landing on You Rewind: When Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin celebrated former's birthday by jamming to BLACKPINK

Back in 2018, when the Crash Landing on You pair Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in The Negotiation, the latter had flooded Instagram with adorable filter-induced videos with the former for his 36th birthday. Check out their cute videos below.

Viewers were nothing short of mesmerised by the charming chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in one of the most popular 2020 K-dramas, Crash Landing on You. As Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri, fans adored the onscreen romance between Bin and Ye-jin. But, the pair had worked together before CLOY and that was in Lee Jong-seok's 2018 film, The Negotiation. Unlike CLOY, The Negotiation saw the co-stars as foes with Ye-jin playing Ha Chae-yoon, a negotiator and Bin seen as Min Tae-gu, a kidnapper.

Days after The Negotiation released, Bin turned 36 on September 25, 2018. Ye-jin took to Instagram to flood it with adorable videos of the co-stars inside a bus while shooting for their film. In the videos, we see the two actors having fun with filters but there was one video that really left us cooing over them. In the video, Hyun and Son are seen with the filters of a woman in a bikini with yellow sunglasses as the two jam to BLACKPINK's hit track, DDU-DU DDU-DU, with a yummy looking birthday cake in front of the birthday boy.

Check out the hilarious filter-induced videos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin below:

For the ones hoping for Bin and Ye-jin to be a couple IRL, we feel you!

Meanwhile, Ye-jin recently made headlines for reports a Hollywood debut on the horizon. Son will mostly be seen alongside Sam Worthington and Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in Andrew Niccol's Cross.

Credits :Instagram

