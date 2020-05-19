Crash Landing On You, Secret Garden, Hyde Jekyll Me or My Lovely Sam Soon; Vote for the best Hyun Bin series
There are numerous South Korean stars that have our hearts. From Lee Min Ho to Song Joong Ki, we cannot stop binge-watching K-drama series lately. But we lost our minds when we came across one mister Hyun Bin. The talented actor has starred in numerous series and movies in the Korean entertainment industry. We obviously began with Crash Landing On You (because we were late to the party), we discovered a few amazing series shouldered on the actor. But there were four shows that had us hooked from the word go!
Let's start with Crash Landing On You. The tvN show revolved around a South Korean girl (Son Ye-jin) who heads out for paragliding session but gets caught in a tornado. She eventually lands in North Korea. She falls in the arms of a North Korean army personal (played by Hyun Bin). While watching the duo fall in love, we found ourselves wishing if we could fall off a tree and in the arms of someone like Bin.
Secret Garden, on the other hand, is the perfect supernatural series. The series revolves around Ha Ji-won, who plays a stuntwoman in the movie, whereas Hyun Bin plays a high-end department store CEO. For those who've not watched it, we're not going to ruin the experience. Instead, we will just tell you that there is a dollop of soul switching, lots of drama, topped with romance.
Hyun Bin brought out two sides of a coin with Hyde Jekyll, Me. The actor plays a character suffering from multiple personality disorder. The show's recipe includes romance, comedy, and a Wonder Land. The last on our list is My Lovely Sam Soon. The typical Korean drama show, Hyun Bin plays a rich hotelier. He hires Kim Sun-a (who plays Kim Sam-soon on the show) to play a pastry chef. As the series unfolds the duo fake a relationship to get Bin's on-screen mother off his back. Eventually, they fall in love.
While we love all four shows, we want to know from you, which is your favourite show?
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
My lovely Samsoon, the best!!!
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Crush landing on you
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
CLOY is my favorite. I watched it 3x!!!
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
CLOY is #1
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
His best is actually Memories of the Alhambra. His portrayal as the CEO of JOne and gamer is top notched. And his visual in MotA is the best amongst all his dramas.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Secret Garden is wonderful & amazing! CLOY... oh I fellnin love with it.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Secret garden is my all times favorite drama ❤ I also liked My lovely Sam Soon and Hyde, Jekyll, me, I haven't watched the others yet :)
Anonymous 1 hour ago
How about Memories of Alhambra? It deserves a place to be here too, pretty unique drama, even tho dragging at times. But overall, even with it in the list, I'd choose CLOY. Watched Secret Garden as well, and loved it, but I dont think anything can reach level of CLOY.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
secret garden crash landing on you
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Crash Landing on You
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Crash Landing on You hands down. Then Hyde, Jekyll, Me second. Not too thrilled about Secret Garden. His character was too flat. The only entertaining bits were when they switched bodies. Have yet to watch My Lovely Sam Woon next.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Crash landing on you
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Sam soon! I enjoyed them all!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Crash Landing On You,
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Voted sam soon as I have not watched the others.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
You will love them all.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Secret Garden!!! Of course, I enjoyed all of them, but Secret Garden is my first Hyun Bin series and ,therefore, holds a special place in my heart.