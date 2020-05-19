Crash Landing On You, Secret Garden, Hyde Jekyll Me or My Lovely Sam Soon; Vote for the best Hyun Bin series

Hyun Bin has delivered some mindblowing performances in several K-Drama shows. However, we want to know from you, which is his best series? Let us know in the comments below.

There are numerous South Korean stars that have our hearts. From Lee Min Ho to Song Joong Ki, we cannot stop binge-watching K-drama series lately. But we lost our minds when we came across one mister Hyun Bin. The talented actor has starred in numerous series and movies in the Korean entertainment industry. We obviously began with Crash Landing On You (because we were late to the party), we discovered a few amazing series shouldered on the actor. But there were four shows that had us hooked from the word go!

Let's start with Crash Landing On You. The tvN show revolved around a South Korean girl (Son Ye-jin) who heads out for paragliding session but gets caught in a tornado. She eventually lands in North Korea. She falls in the arms of a North Korean army personal (played by Hyun Bin). While watching the duo fall in love, we found ourselves wishing if we could fall off a tree and in the arms of someone like Bin.

Secret Garden, on the other hand, is the perfect supernatural series. The series revolves around Ha Ji-won, who plays a stuntwoman in the movie, whereas Hyun Bin plays a high-end department store CEO. For those who've not watched it, we're not going to ruin the experience. Instead, we will just tell you that there is a dollop of soul switching, lots of drama, topped with romance.

Hyun Bin brought out two sides of a coin with Hyde Jekyll, Me. The actor plays a character suffering from multiple personality disorder. The show's recipe includes romance, comedy, and a Wonder Land. The last on our list is My Lovely Sam Soon. The typical Korean drama show, Hyun Bin plays a rich hotelier. He hires Kim Sun-a (who plays Kim Sam-soon on the show) to play a pastry chef. As the series unfolds the duo fake a relationship to get Bin's on-screen mother off his back. Eventually, they fall in love.

While we love all four shows, we want to know from you, which is your favourite show?

