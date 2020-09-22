Crash Landing On You: Son Ye Jin receives a photo cake ft Hyun Bin among other gifts; Pens a sweet letter

Son Ye Jin has been receiving love for her role in Crash Landing On You. The actress stars opposite Hyun Bin in the K-drama. The actress shared a collage of all the gifts she's been receiving and poured her heart out in a letter.

Crash Landing On You might have ended earlier this year. But Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin continue to receive love for their performances on the K-drama. Recently, Son Ye Jin received numerous gifts which included flowers and cakes. While the various flower arrangements filled up her room, fans got creative with the cakes they sent. One of the cakes read the message, "Son Ye Jin landed in our hearts." Another cake, sent by her fan club in the Philippines featured a cutout of the actress and showered her with love.

Son Ye Jin also received a photo cake from her fan club in Vietnam. The photo featured Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin. As the show continues to draw international audiences, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram and pour her heart. In a letter to her fans, she thanked them for all the love they've been showering her and the show. Son Ye Jin began, "I am always receiving your presents, flowers, letters and cakes well. I cannot reply one by one to thank you, so I am writing a post."

She confessed she gets emotional seeing all the love pouring in. "There are times that I get emotional over the love that I receive from everyone. I really feel the emotions and sincerity behind choosing a present, when you write a letter to me about it. I am sorry for not having been able to take photos of every single present all this time. My house is also full of flowers and the aroma from them, and I often share cakes with people around me. They too, are a pity to cut up."

"I am so happy to receive all this love, but sometimes I do wonder if it is okay for me to be receiving so much love. I always am thankful and I will not forget it," she added. She signed off by wishing good health for her fans. Check out her post below:

