Crash Landing On You: Son Ye Jin receives a photo cake ft Hyun Bin among other gifts; Pens a sweet letter
Crash Landing On You might have ended earlier this year. But Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin continue to receive love for their performances on the K-drama. Recently, Son Ye Jin received numerous gifts which included flowers and cakes. While the various flower arrangements filled up her room, fans got creative with the cakes they sent. One of the cakes read the message, "Son Ye Jin landed in our hearts." Another cake, sent by her fan club in the Philippines featured a cutout of the actress and showered her with love.
Son Ye Jin also received a photo cake from her fan club in Vietnam. The photo featured Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin. As the show continues to draw international audiences, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram and pour her heart. In a letter to her fans, she thanked them for all the love they've been showering her and the show. Son Ye Jin began, "I am always receiving your presents, flowers, letters and cakes well. I cannot reply one by one to thank you, so I am writing a post."
She confessed she gets emotional seeing all the love pouring in. "There are times that I get emotional over the love that I receive from everyone. I really feel the emotions and sincerity behind choosing a present, when you write a letter to me about it. I am sorry for not having been able to take photos of every single present all this time. My house is also full of flowers and the aroma from them, and I often share cakes with people around me. They too, are a pity to cut up."
"I am so happy to receive all this love, but sometimes I do wonder if it is okay for me to be receiving so much love. I always am thankful and I will not forget it," she added. She signed off by wishing good health for her fans. Check out her post below:
안녕하세요~어려운 시기에 잘지내고계신가요? 여러분이 주시는 선물.꽃.편지.케잌들.항상 잘 받고있어요. 일일이 고맙다고 말을못해서 이렇게 글을써요.정말 여러분들이 주는사랑에 문득문득 뭉클할때가있어요.여러분이 선물을 고르기전에 편지를 쓰기전에 얼마나 예쁜마음으로 준비를하고 고민을할지 느껴져서 그런것같아요. 그동안 보내준 선물들 사진을 다찍어두지 못해서 미안해요. 집은항상 여러분이 보내주는 화분과꽃으로 향기가 가득하고 주위사람들과 자르기도 아까운 케잌들을 아주 자주 나눠먹어요~여러분들이 주시는 사랑이 너무 커서 그것을 기쁘게만 받아도 될지 모를정도에요. 항상 감사하고 잊지않을께요. 우리 계속 건강지키면서 다시 웃으며 깊은허그를 할수있는 날이 오길 바래요.건강하세요! Hi~Are you guys doing well? We’re spending a hard time. I always received presents,flowers,cakes and letters. Unfortunately I can’t thank each person. So I’m writing now. When I think about your support and love, I feel very touched. Before buying presents or writing letters I can’t imagine,How much you are thinking of and considering.. I’m so sorry, I couldn’t photograph everything. My house is always beautifully filled with the scent of flowers and plants that I’ve received from you. And I’m eating cakes are too pretty to cut with my family very often. I’m always appreciate and won’t forget. We should keep going our health and I hope someday we can meet again and share a warm hug. Thank you Be safe
Do you think Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin should reunite for Crash Landing On You 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You: Hyun Bin to return to Korea in September & reunite with Son Ye Jin for THIS reason?