Crash Landing On You: Son Ye Jin on show's popularity in Japan; Deems THIS scene with Hyun Bin unforgettable

Crash Landing On You premiered its finale earlier this year. However, the K-drama starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin continue to draw audiences from across the globe.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 10:00 am
Although it has been a few months since Crash Landing On You premiered its finale. But the show continues to draw audiences. The Korean drama, starring Son Ye Ji and Hyun Bin in the lead, has taken the world by storm. With the series available on Netflix, more and more audiences are drawn to the North Korean military personal and South Korean businesswoman's love story. The show has gained popularity in Japan as well. The success of the series in Japan has left Son Ye Ji "surprised" and "overwhelmed". 

In an interview with Kyodo News, the actress confessed she was surprised that though it has been a while since the series released, Crash Landing On You continues to receive interest and love. "I think the warm atmosphere and sense of comfort surrounding the drama have offered (viewers) inspiration and happiness in the face of the global threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus," she said.

The 38-year-old actress said she was "overwhelmed" to learn that the series is playing a role in "raising interest in South Korean dramas" in Japan. Fans of the series would know that Son Ye Jin played the role of Yoon Se Ri, a South Korean who crashed her way into North Korea during a paragliding trip gone wrong. Captain Ri Jeong Hyuk, played by Hyun Bin, helps her cross the border. 

While there were several moments from the series that left fans gushing, Son Ye Ji revealed the one scene that she might not forget for a long time. She said it was the scene where the two leads bid farewell at the Military Demarcation Line separating North from the South of Korea. "It was when the emotions of the two characters exploded. I really thought about how to act it out and devoted much energy to it," she said.

"Many people who watched the drama told me that it shows the tragedy that resulted from the division and that they were moved," she added. Which was your favourite scene from the series? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Kyodo News

