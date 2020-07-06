Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin set to make her Hollywood debut opposite Sam Worthington in Cross?

According to a recent report, Son Ye-jin of Crash Landing on You fame is expected to make her Hollywood debut alongside Sam Worthington and Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in Andrew Niccol's Cross.

In some amazing news for Son Ye-jin fans, the Crash Landing on You star is set to make her Hollywood debut soon if reports by Star News via Soompi are to be believed. The actress will be starring opposite Sam Worthington of Avatar fame in Cross, which is being directed by Andrew Niccol of The Truman Show fame. Furthermore, it is also being reported that Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun has been offered a role in the upcoming film.

When it comes to the storyline, the sci-fi film is said to be about a multiracial country, which gets split into two sides; the wealthy nation and the poor nation. Ye-jin will be seen as Vera, a woman who lives near the border inside the poor nation whose husband dies while trying to escape to the wealthy side. For now, Vera is alone as a single mother to her son. On the other hand, Sun-kyun will play Gideon, chief of the border protection team while Sam will be playing a character from the wealthy nation.

While Ye-jin's agency confirmed that the actress will be starring in Cross unless there are any huge changes, Sun-kyun's agency revealed that the actor has not yet come to a decision to starring in the film.

Interestingly, Cross has been in development for over a decade with Niccol intrigued to shoot the movie in Korea with Korean actors after visiting the country last year. Korea is the only divided nation in the world and hence, Andrew took inspiration from the country. Moreover, Niccol is said to have personally reached out to Ye-jin himself to star in his film.

Cross is expected to begin shooting in Korea in March 2021.

