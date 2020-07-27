Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin is a vision in white as she cannot keep her hands off her hair

Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye Jin was seen playing around with the camera while flaunting her flawless skin.

Crash Landing On You is undeniably one of the most popular series of this year. The Korean drama has not just won hearts locally but it also has a huge fanbase internationally. The news of CLOY 2 has been doing the rounds. While fans have their eyes glued to updates about the possible second season of the Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer, the lead actress of the show shared a goofy video of herself on Instagram. The actress looks flawless in white in the latest video.

While it isn't clear if she was filming an upcoming project or an advertisement, Son Ye Jin looked like a fairy dressed in a white ensemble. The actress flaunted minimal makeup in the video while she constantly adjusted her hair. As per Instagram's auto-translation, the actress's caption revealed it was raining on the filming location.

Check out Son Ye Ji's recent Instagram video below:

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the actress is in talks to feature in a Hollywood film. The movie could see the actress alongside Lee Sun Gyun. As reported by Soompi, Ye Jin’s agency MS Team Entertainment addressed the reports about her Hollywood debut and said, "Son Ye Jin is in talks for the movie ‘Cross,’ and the outlook is favorable. Unless there are any huge changes, she’ll be going through with it.”

Meanwhile, her co-star Hyun Bin has reportedly reached Jordan to film for his upcoming film The Negotiations. Read more here: Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min head to Jordan to shoot for Bargaining; Will adhere to local quarantine procedures

Credits :InstagramSoompi

