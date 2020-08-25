Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin & When the Camellia Blooms alum Kang Ha Neul offered a new Sageuk Drama

Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin and When the Camellia Blooms alum Kang Ha Neul could star in a new Sageuk Drama. The agencies have confirmed the offer.

Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul have been offered a new series. The actress was last seen in Crash Landing On You opposite Hyun Bin which ended earlier this year. On the other hand, Kang Ha Neul was seen in When the Camellia Blooms. Now, the two stars could feature in a Sageuk Drama titled Pyeonggang, Cut by the Heart (working title). As reported by Chosun, the drama is based on a traditional tale of Princess Pyeonggang and Pabo Ondal.

The tale is reportedly based on the true events of Princess Pyeonggang's life who married a commoner named Ondal. According to the tale, Odal was referred to Pabo Ondal, or Ondal the Fool. The drama will unfold the tragic tale of their love story. It is revealed that Son Ye Jin will essay the role Princess Pyeonggang (ceremonial name), Go Ji Oh, King Pyeongwon of Goguryeo Kingdom's oldest daughter, according to Koreaboo. Her character is known to be a cry-baby princess who is constantly threatened about being married off to the fool.

When the time arrives, the princess receives a marriage proposal from a nobleman which she refuses and marries Ondal instead. Kang Ha Neul plays Ondal the fool who resides in the mountains with his mother. Following their wedding, the princess helps the fool set ambitions and discover his true self. He goes on to become the kingdom’s most successful general and gets the seal of approval from the king.

The actors' agencies have confirmed the offer but are yet to confirm if they've accepted the offer. What do you think of the casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

