  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin & When the Camellia Blooms alum Kang Ha Neul offered a new Sageuk Drama

Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin and When the Camellia Blooms alum Kang Ha Neul could star in a new Sageuk Drama. The agencies have confirmed the offer.
25605 reads Mumbai
Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin & When the Camellia Blooms alum Kang Ha Neul offered a new Sageuk DramaCrash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin & When the Camellia Blooms alum Kang Ha Neul offered a new Sageuk Drama

Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul have been offered a new series. The actress was last seen in Crash Landing On You opposite Hyun Bin which ended earlier this year. On the other hand, Kang Ha Neul was seen in When the Camellia Blooms. Now, the two stars could feature in a Sageuk Drama titled Pyeonggang, Cut by the Heart (working title). As reported by Chosun, the drama is based on a traditional tale of Princess Pyeonggang and Pabo Ondal. 

The tale is reportedly based on the true events of Princess Pyeonggang's life who married a commoner named Ondal. According to the tale, Odal was referred to Pabo Ondal, or Ondal the Fool. The drama will unfold the tragic tale of their love story. It is revealed that Son Ye Jin will essay the role Princess Pyeonggang (ceremonial name), Go Ji Oh, King Pyeongwon of Goguryeo Kingdom's oldest daughter, according to Koreaboo. Her character is known to be a cry-baby princess who is constantly threatened about being married off to the fool. 

When the time arrives, the princess receives a marriage proposal from a nobleman which she refuses and marries Ondal instead. Kang Ha Neul plays Ondal the fool who resides in the mountains with his mother. Following their wedding, the princess helps the fool set ambitions and discover his true self. He goes on to become the kingdom’s most successful general and gets the seal of approval from the king. 

The actors' agencies have confirmed the offer but are yet to confirm if they've accepted the offer. What do you think of the casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You: Hyun Bin to return to Korea in September & reunite with Son Ye Jin for THIS reason?

Credits :ChosunKoreabooGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement