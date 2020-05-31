Crash Landing On You vs Kingdom; Which show should win Best Drama at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? VOTE

From Crash Landing On You to Kingdom, five K-dramas have been nominated for Best Drama at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. Who do you think will win? Vote now and let us know.

In less than a week, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards will be announced. The prestigious awards function, dubbed as the Oscars of Korea, recognises the best of Korean dramas and movies that left viewers talking. The nomination list was announced a few weeks ago and as expected, Oscar-winning film Parasite has bagged a nomination at the awards show. But we are not looking at the movies section today. Our attention is on the numerous shows nominated at the awards show this year.

As the nomination list has already revealed, five Korean drama series have been nominated for the Best Drama of the year. When the Camellia Blooms is one of the five K-dramas nominated for the award. Starring Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Seok, Son Dam Bi, and Kim Kang Hoon in the lead, the series has been the talk of the town even after it ended. The series tells the tale of a single mother who has moved towns and opened a bar called Camellia. Her life changes when she crosses paths with three men.

Next in the list is Stove League aka Hot Stove League. With Namkoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Se and Jo Byung Gyu in the lead, the show has received love from viewers. Set against the sporty theme of football, elements like witty writing, the bond between characters, and the diversity in the cast drew audience episode after episode. Hyena has also bagged a nomination on the list. Starring Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Hye Soo in the lead, the drama follows the journeys of four characters from different walks of life, showering each other with support as they go on with their lives.

The list also features Kingdom season 2. The political period horror thriller from Kim Seong Hun and Kim Eun Hee sent shivers down everyone's spine with its second season. The four shows are competing against Hyun Bin's Crash Landing On You. The romance drama set against the backdrop of North and South Korea's demarcation recorded a 4.1 percent rating with its finale, clocking in an average 21.7 percent overall viewership, as per an SCMP report.

With the television housing such amazing shows, it seems a tad difficult to predict the winner. But who according to you should win the Best Drama at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Vote and let us know.

