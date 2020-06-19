Crash Landing on You: When BTS member Jungkook got a special mention in Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's K drama

In Crash Landing on You Ep 7, Son Ye-jin's character Yoon Se-ri encounters an ARMY fan whose favourite member in Jungkook. Read below to know more about BTS being mentioned in CLOY.

One of the most beloved K-dramas to come out this year was definitely Crash Landing on You starring the gorgeous pair of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. For the unversed, the storyline of CLOY centered around the star-crossed love story between North Korean Ri Jeong-hyeok, a captain in the Korean People's Army and South Korean Yoon Se-ri, heiress to the Queen's Group. It was the mesmerising chemistry between Bin and Ye-jin that had fans hooked on to the series.

*SPOILERS ALERT* For the ones who have watched the show know when popular K-pop band BTS found a memorable mention on Crash Landing on You. It was in Ep 7 when Se-ri took a wounded Jeon-hyeok to the People's Hospital of Sariwon. When Cho Cheol-gang (Oh Man-seok) and his crew raided the hospital to arrest Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri, the latter held on to the wheelchair of the young patient to escape from them. When the young lady questions Se-ri on who she is, the latter replies saying, "Bangtan Sonyeondan. I saw you watch a BTS music video," which shuts the former up.

Later, when Cheo-gang leaves the hospital, we see Se-ri hiding by sitting in the patient's wheelchair. The teenager introduced herself saying, "I am the biggest ARMY of Pyongyang, Hyun Min-ji." Min-ji then asks Se-ri who her favourite BTS member is revealing that she loves Jungkook as he is very charming. Se-ri quipped that her favourite member is Ri Jeong-hyeok!

Check out the BTS member Jungkook getting mentioned on Crash Landing on You below:

.@BTS_twt & Jungkook mentioned on Ep 7 of popular K-drama Crash Landing on You Unnie I'm Pyongyang's (North Korea) biggest ARMY Hyun Minji

Oh ok nice to meet you

Whos your bias?

What?

Mine's Jeon Jungkook. He's so charming! Hbu?

Ri Jung-Hyukpic.twitter.com/HbgAYFLUFz — K-Charts & Translations (@charts_k) January 11, 2020

BTS ARMY were surely excited for the shoutout to BTS in Crash Landing on You!

