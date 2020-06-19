  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Crash Landing on You: When BTS member Jungkook got a special mention in Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's K drama

In Crash Landing on You Ep 7, Son Ye-jin's character Yoon Se-ri encounters an ARMY fan whose favourite member in Jungkook. Read below to know more about BTS being mentioned in CLOY.
15783 reads Mumbai
BTS,Hollywood,Jungkook,Crash Landing on You,Hyun Bin,Son Ye-jinCrash Landing on You is one of the most popular K-dramas of 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most beloved K-dramas to come out this year was definitely Crash Landing on You starring the gorgeous pair of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. For the unversed, the storyline of CLOY centered around the star-crossed love story between North Korean Ri Jeong-hyeok, a captain in the Korean People's Army and South Korean Yoon Se-ri, heiress to the Queen's Group. It was the mesmerising chemistry between Bin and Ye-jin that had fans hooked on to the series.

*SPOILERS ALERT* For the ones who have watched the show know when popular K-pop band BTS found a memorable mention on Crash Landing on You. It was in Ep 7 when Se-ri took a wounded Jeon-hyeok to the People's Hospital of Sariwon. When Cho Cheol-gang (Oh Man-seok) and his crew raided the hospital to arrest Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri, the latter held on to the wheelchair of the young patient to escape from them. When the young lady questions Se-ri on who she is, the latter replies saying, "Bangtan Sonyeondan. I saw you watch a BTS music video," which shuts the former up.

Later, when Cheo-gang leaves the hospital, we see Se-ri hiding by sitting in the patient's wheelchair. The teenager introduced herself saying, "I am the biggest ARMY of Pyongyang, Hyun Min-ji." Min-ji then asks Se-ri who her favourite BTS member is revealing that she loves Jungkook as he is very charming. Se-ri quipped that her favourite member is Ri Jeong-hyeok!

Check out the BTS member Jungkook getting mentioned on Crash Landing on You below:

BTS ARMY were surely excited for the shoutout to BTS in Crash Landing on You!

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You co stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin had THIS to say about their dating rumours

Is Crash Landing on You your favourite K-drama of 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla,Getty Images

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement