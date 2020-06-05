Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin DONATES 200 million won to COVID 19 relief efforts: Hope everyone stays safe

In a recent interview, Hyun Bin spoke candidly about what he hopes for in the time of COVID-19. Read below to know what the Cash Landing on You star had to share on the same.

Hyun Bin is amongst the most celebrated actors in Korean entertainment with some amazing movies and K-dramas under his repertoire. Quite recently, it was his splendid performance in the K-drama, Crash Landing on You, that had fans going gaga over the actor. Moreover, it was his undeniable chemistry with Son Ye-jin that viewers fell in love with. It's also noteworthy to note that Hyun Bin was also one of the first Korean celebrities to contribute to the COVID-19 relief efforts with a secret donation of 200 million won.

During a recent interview with Metro.Style, Bin was asked what he hopes for in the time of COVID-19. To the question, the humble actor replied, "It is more on the anxiety that was made by COVID-19. I hope that these anxieties will be gone soon, and I think COVID-19 was a momentum that gave the preciousness of daily life. I just hope to go back to the daily lives that were comfortable. From COVID-19, I hope everyone will stay safe and healthy."

This was indeed a hefty contribution by Hyun Bin who is amongst the most down-to-earth celebrities that millions are a fan of!

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin could win at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Popularity poll PREDICTS

Meanwhile, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards are currently underway as Hyun is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Crash Landing on You. The 37-year-old actor is up against Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class), Kang Ha-neul (When the Camellia Blooms), Namgoong Min (Stove League) and Joo Ji-hoon (Hyena).

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×