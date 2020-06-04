Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin could win at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Popularity poll PREDICTS

Crash Landing on You's lead pair, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, seem to be the frontrunners to take home the trophy for Best Actor and Best Actress at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. The duo has topped the award ceremony's popularity poll.

K-drama fans are excited this week as their favourite shows, actors and actresses are in the running to win at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which is the Korea equivalent of Oscars. Tomorrow, i.e. June 5, 2020, we will come to know as to will win the big three awards; Best Drama, Best Actor and Best Actress, among the other nods. Popular K-dramas like Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class has several nominations under its belt and are also amongst the fan-favourites.

Speaking of Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, whose chemistry was amongst the highlights of the series seem to be the frontrunners for the Best Actor and Best Actress nod at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. According to Allkpop, Bin and Ye-jin have topped the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Popularity Poll after the votes were tallied up. The poll took place from May 26 to June 2 and after eight days, Hyun and Son reigned supreme with 1.51 million and 1.65 million votes respectively. While Bin edged out Park Seo-joon, Kang Ha-neul, Ong Seong-woo and Super Junior's Heechul and more, Ye-jin beat Kim Da-mi, Kim Hee-ae, Jeon Mi-do and Lee Ji-eun and more.

Do you think Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will win at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for Crash Landing on You? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Metro.Style, Hyun was all praises for his Crash Landing on You co-star, who he worked with earlier in The Negotiation. "Based on my observation as an actor, she had a huge passion for acting. She was also an actress who had the interpretation and various ideas about the scenes. That was somehow astonishing to me as an actor. And it stimulated me and I learned various things from her. I think that is what I liked in acting with her," Bin shared about Son.

