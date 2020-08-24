Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin & Space Sweepers' Yoo Hae Jin in talks for Confidential Assignment sequel

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin is in talks to reunite with Space Sweepers' Yoo Hae Jin for the sequel of Confidential Assignment.

Hyun Bin is busy as a bee. The South Korean actor won hearts locally and internationally for his portrayal as Captain Ri in Crash Landing On You this year. As more and more viewers are drawn to the K-drama, also starring Son Ye Jin, the actor headed to Jordan with Hwang Jung Min to complete the filming of his upcoming movie Bargaining. Now, the word in the town is that the actor is in talks for yet another film project.

According to Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, the actor is now in talks to reunite with Space Sweepers star Yoo Hae Jin for the sequel of their hit Korean movie Confidential Assignment. It is reported that the two actors have been offered to reunite for the sequel. Sources from Hyun Bin's VAST Entertainment and Yoo Hae Jin's Huayi Brothers Korea have confirmed that the talks are on and the actors are looking at the offer.

While the two actors think through the offers, a source from the sequel said that the final edits to the scripts are being made. "We hope to bring back the aspects that people loved in the first ‘Confidential Assignment’ film to the sequel as well," the source said, as reported by Soompi. For the uninitiated, Confidential Assignment released in 2017 and revolved around North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (played by Hyun Bin) working on an assignment with South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (essayed by Yoo Hae Jin). The film also starred Kim Joo Hyuk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

