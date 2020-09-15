Crash Landing on You's Son Ye Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Itaewon Class win at 15th Seoul International Drama Awards
The 15th Seoul International Drama Awards was held just a while back and many fan-favourites emerged victoriously. According to The Seoul Story, Kang Ha-neul, who had earlier won Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for his charismatic performance as Hwang Yong-sik in When the Camellia Blooms, took home the Hallyu Drama Best Actor Award. For her mesmerising performance in Crash Landing on You as Yoon Se-ri, Son Ye-jin was awarded the Hallyu Drama Best Actress Award.
Gong Hyo-jin won the Best Actress Award for her scene-stealing performance as Oh Dong-baek in When the Camellia Blooms. Moreover, When the Camellia Blooms was honoured with Hallyu Drama Top Excellence Award while CLOY, Hot Stove League and Extraordinary You took home the Excellence Award. Itaewon Class won the Excellence Award for Miniseries. Given that the award ceremony was held online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrities sent out video messages as their acceptance speech instead.
According to MK Sports via Koreaboo, Ye-jin thanked CLOY's local and international fans for the love showered upon her which led to the actress winning the award. "More than anything, I believe that everyone is tired and going through a rough time now. I hope we can all cheer each other on and find strength. I hope we can meet again, smiling," the 38-year-old actress added.
"I don’t know if I will be able to meet another drama that will be like this one. That was how great and happy I was with it," Ha-neul said in his acceptance speech while thanking When the Camellia Bloom's entire team for helping him carve his name with this award as well.
I think Hyun Bin is an exhilarating actor that ranks Excellent no matter what movie he performs. For the middle aged actors, you all deserve awards. Keep doing what you love!
I am very happy that my favorite Son Ye-jin got the Hallyu Dtama Best Actress award for her great performance as Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing. I watched it 5x... I am so in love with her & Hyin Bin. CONGRATULATIONS SON YE- JIN ❤❤❤
Upset why Hyun Bin did not get any awards... Just loved him in CLOY
Congratulations guys
Congargulations to all the members...lov from kerala
Congratulations ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥
You deserve it CLOY actors and actress esp Binjin Congratulations ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥
Camellia Bloom wasn’t that good. He surely didn’t out act Crash Landing and Park. Very upset.
It's just your opinion that the drama wasn't good enough... overall the drama was praised by everyone...it wouldn't have received so many awards if it wasn't good...
I have watched both CLOY and When Camellia Blooms. They really deserve the awards.
Itaewon class my love❤️