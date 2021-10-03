Crazy fan breaks into Kylie Jenner’s LA house and sets off fireworks in hopes to see the pregnant star

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's home recently got trespassed this week, according to TMZ, a man jumped the KUWTK star’s fence and set off fireworks. The tabloid also reported that law enforcement was immediately called to the 24-year-old’s USD 36.5million estate in LA. According to reports, Jenner’s fan first buzzed her security and asked where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was, when her guards rebuffed his request, the man left and returned with pyrotechnics and a dangerous mission.

The man allegedly jumped the fence at the outer perimeter of Jenner’s house and began setting off the explosives. An eyewitness told TMZ that the suspect repeatedly reached into his pockets to imply he was armed and carrying a gun. The intruder also reportedly had a suitcase with contents including--a hammer, rubber mallet, lighter, plus the fireworks. Thankfully, the cops got a hold of him before he could move any further into the house. The intruder is now in jail and is being held on USD 20,000 bail for felony vandalism.

Fortunately, the pregnant Kylie Skin founder wasn’t at home at the moment. The news of this disturbing housebreak comes days after the star gave a home tour of her Holmby Hills mansion to Vogue during their 73 Questions video series. Her famous mansion in LA resides seven bedrooms, 14 baths, and a home theatre on 19,250 square feet of property.

The Kylie Baby founder resides in the mansion with her daughter Stormi and is currently preparing to give birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

