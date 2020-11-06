Crazy Rich Asians alum Henry Golding expecting 1st baby with wife Liv Lo; Star says ‘2021 is looking brighter’

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo recently announced that they are pregnant and expecting their new baby in 2021!

Henry Golding just announced some very exciting news – he’s expecting his first child with wife Liv Lo! The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor revealed the news on his Instagram account by sharing photos where Liv‘s baby bump is clearly showing. “2021 is already looking brighter,” Henry captioned the post on his account.

Liv posted photos on her page as well and said, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!” For the unversed, Henry and Liv met back in 2011 and they have been married since 2016. She is a television host and yoga instructor. You might also recognize Henry from his roles in A Simple Favor, Last Christmas, and The Gentlemen.

On the professional front, Henry recently made headlines after rumours that he was next in line to replace Daniel Craig after his final performance as James Bond in No Time To Die. When TMZ spoke to Golding about the buzz, he said: "I couldn't possibly say anything about that."

