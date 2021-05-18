Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding describes the ‘joy’ of fatherhood; Jokes about being overprotective already

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding recently opened up about his journey into fatherhood, and how his wife Liv Lo is doing since delivering their daughter in March.

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding recently opened up about fatherhood! In an interview with People magazine, the actor, 34, got candid about how he’s loving being a father. The actor welcomed his daughter in March 2021, with his wife Liv Lo. Henry said, “Every morning it’s like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles.”

“Every day is a joy,” he added. “It’s crazy. You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I’m sure it gets worse!” He also shared how Liv has been doing post-pregnancy. “It is a challenge. I think with every woman, they go through so much, not only physically, but mentally. Things just change,” he said. “And so the first two weeks were definitely a challenge, but she bounced back.” For the unversed, The couple announced that they were expecting in November after being married for four years.

Henry shared the news with fans in April 2020 via Instagram. Golding shared a gorgeous black and white picture of their little one and his wife Liv Lo. Sharing the happy news, Golding also wrote a beautiful note along with it and dedicated it to his wife and her strength as she gave birth to their gorgeous little one. Sharing a gorgeous picture of the trio, Henry wrote, "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."

