Crazy Rich Asians Series: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng return with sequel after 8 years

After eight years of anticipation, Crazy Rich Asians is officially returning, this time with an HBO drama series. Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novels, the upcoming eight-episode show will pick up the story after the events of the 2018 blockbuster romantic comedy. The series marks the franchise’s transition from the big screen to television. With several familiar faces returning, the project is set to revisit the ultra-rich society that captivated fans worldwide.

Constance Wu and Henry Golding back together

The upcoming series will see Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng return as regular cast members. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will also reprise her memorable role.

The returning cast is expected to reconnect viewers with the characters introduced in the original film, which followed Rachel Chu as she discovered the extraordinary wealth and complicated family dynamics surrounding her boyfriend, Nick Young. The television adaptation will continue their story while expanding the universe established in Kwan’s novels.

Adele Lim takes charge as showrunner

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the 2018 film, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Author Kevin Kwan, director Jon M. Chu, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will also executive produce the series.

About Crazy Rich Asians

Released in 2018, Crazy Rich Asians became a major box office success and the highest grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedy at the North American box office in nearly a decade. Its success helped establish the franchise as a significant modern romantic comedy.

The upcoming eight-episode drama is a co-production between HBO and Warner Bros. Television. With its returning cast and original creative talent, the series will bring the glamorous world of Singapore’s elite back to audiences, continuing a story fans have been eager to revisit.

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