Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo welcome their first baby together; See Pics

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo are now parents to an adorable baby. Check out the first glimpse of baby Golding.

Actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo are now parents to a beautiful baby and the duo made an announcement about the same on their Instagram. The Crazy Rich Asians star also shared a gorgeous black and white picture of their little one and his wife Liv Lo. Sharing the happy news, Golding also wrote a beautiful note along with it and dedicated it to his wife and her strength as she gave birth to their gorgeous little one.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of the trio, Henry wrote, "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you." Golding's wife, Liv Lo also shared a post on Instagram announcing that they welcomed the baby on March 31.

Liv Lo shared a series of pictures from the delivery room and also shared the first glimpse of the baby. Lo in her post wrote, "On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I’ll be back'".

Check out Henry Golding's post here:

The couple had announced they are expecting in November as the duo posed for some pictures where Lo was seen flaunting her baby bump. Golding and Lo have been married since 2016. As per People, the couple has had an interesting love story given that they met each other at a New Year's party and hit it off ever since. Congratulatory messages are now pouring in for the couple as they embark on their journey to parenthood.

ALSO READ: Last Christmas star Henry Golding OPENS UP on being next James Bond; Here's what he has to say

Share your comment ×