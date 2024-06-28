‘Created Such Beautiful Memories Here': Kim Kardashian Says She Will Never Sell Hidden Hills Mansion

Kim Kardashian got candid as she talked about her childhood house in Beverly Hills. The house, in discussion, is a place where Kim grew up with her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob. The house was eventually rented by Kim Kardashian in 2019 as a gift to her mom. Talking about their mansion, Kim revealed that some of her best memories are associated with the house and she has no plans to ever sell it off.

Kim Kardashian on her childhood home

On the occasion of the 64th birthday of her mom, Kris Jenner, Kim rented out their childhood home as a surprise, bringing her family once again back to their past house. The SKIMS owner in her conversation with PEOPLE, shared that this house will forever be their home.

Speaking of their Hidden Hills Mansion, Kardashian stated that some of her best memories belonged to this house in Beverly Hills, further expressing her wish to make this house a safe place for her kids as well. The KKN by Kim owner also highlighted that the Kardashians have a special feeling attached to this house because of the memories of their late father, Robert Kardashian, associated with it.

“The best memories I have growing up are in our family home, and I always want to create those memories and a safe space for my kids. We’ve created such beautiful memories here already,” Kardashian stated. “All our memories live here, especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are.”

Kim Kardashian shares that Hidden Hills Mansion is her sanctuary of calm

Kim Kardashian opens up about her affinity with her Hidden Hills Mansion, sharing that she loves its minimalist design and it took quite some years to reform her house in the desired manner. However, the time and effort in the house paid off, making it a safe place for Kim. As per KKW Fragrance runner, entering the house provides her with much-needed peace.

Kardashian remarked, “My home provides a much-needed sanctuary of calm. When I step inside after a busy day, it creates a sense of peace that allows me to truly be present with my kids. After all, at the end of the day, that's what matters most.”

Kim revealed that her designs for the house were not meant for her four kids, as she had allowed them all the freedom to design their individual bedrooms. Her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, are free to design their rooms with the color of their choice.

