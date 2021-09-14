Creative Arts Emmys 2021: Claire Foy takes home award for her surprisingly short cameo in The Crown S4

The Crown alum Claire Foy recently won an Emmy for what is probably one of her shortest acting jobs in recent history! The 37-year-old actress won--Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her guest appearance in a season four episode of The Crown. For the unversed, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony announced the winner’s names just yesterday.

This isn’t Claire’s first encounter with playing the royal, prior to this season, Claire previously played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown and she picked up the Emmy for Best Actress in 2018 for season two. If you missed her appearance: In season 4, episode 408, which is titled “48:1,” Claire appeared in a flashback scene in which she was seen on screen for only one minute and 49 seconds. The voiceover that she provided lasted for a total of four minutes and 36 seconds. The entire performance featured Claire sitting down and reading a radio address into a microphone.

In her bid to win this category, Claire left behind the likes of This Is Us‘ Phylicia Rashad, Ratched‘s Sophie Okonedo, and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Alexis Bledel and Mckenna Grace who were all also nominated.

Apart from The Crown, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit turned out to be the big winner as it took home seven major awards. Marvel managed to bag their first Emmy win as WandaVision took home its first two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. The Creative Arts Emmys also saw other major shows such as Ted Lasso and The Mandalorian receive some top nods.

Also Read: Creative Arts Emmys 2021 Winners List: The Queen's Gambit dominates; WandaVision bags its first Emmy