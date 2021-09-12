Creative Arts Emmys 2021 Winners List: The Queen's Gambit dominates; WandaVision bags its first Emmy

While the wait is on for the Primetime Emmys, the Creative Arts Emmys took place over the weekend as the winners were announced for the honours celebrating outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres. From cinematography to costume design, winners of the Creative Arts Emmys were recently announced. Netflix's The Queen's Gambit turned out to be the big winner for the evening as it took home seven major awards.

Also, Marvel Studios managed to clinch their first Emmy win as WandaVision took home its first two Emmy Awards on Saturday night in the categories of Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

The Creative Arts Emmys also saw other major shows such as Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Mandalorian receive some top nods.

Check out the complete winner's list here:

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fargo – Dana Gonzales (Episode: East/West) (FX)

Mare of Easttown – Ben Richardson (Episode: Illusions") (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit – Steven Meizler (Netflix) WINNER

Small Axe – Shabier Kirchner (Episode: Mangrove) (Prime Video)

The Underground Railroad – James Laxton (Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter) (Prime Video)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Call Me Kat – Patti Lee (Episode: Plus One) (Fox)

The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake) (ABC)

Country Comfort – George Mooradian (Episode: Crazy) (Netflix) WINNER

Last Man Standing – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: Time Flies) (Fox)

The Upshaws – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: Big Plans) (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Episode: Know Yourself) (Freeform)

Hacks – Adam Bricker (Episode: Primm) (HBO Max)

Made for Love – Nathaniel Goodman (Episode: User One) (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen (Episode: Chapter 15: The Believer) (Disney+)WINNER

Servant – Marshall Adams (Episode: 2:00) (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton – Jeffrey Jur (Episode: Art of the Swoon) (Netflix)

The Crown – Adriano Goldman (Episode: Fairytale) (Netflix) WINNER

Euphoria – Marcell Rév (Episode: Trouble Don't Last Always) (HBO)

Lovecraft Country – Tat Radcliffe (Episode: Sundown) (HBO)

The Mandalorian – Baz Idoine (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi) (Disney+)

Perry Mason – David Franco (Episode: Chapter 2) (HBO)

The Umbrella Academy – Neville Kidd (Episode: Right Back Where We Started) (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish (Episode: Our Wedding Dre) (ABC)

Euphoria (Episode: F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob) (HBO)

Hacks (Episode: There Is No Line (Pilot)) (HBO Max)

I May Destroy You (Episode: Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect) (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: Miss Lady Hawk Herself) (HBO)

The Politician (Episode: New York State of Mind) (Netflix)

Pose (Episode: Series Finale) (FX) WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Black-ish (Episode: Our Wedding Dre) (ABC)

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Vows) (Hulu)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: Sore Must Be the Storm) (HBO)

The Politician (Episode: What's in the Box?) (Netflix)

Pose (Episode: Series Finale) (FX) WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Dancing with the Stars (Episode: Finale) (ABC)

Legendary (Episode: Pop Tart) (HBO Max)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode: The Pork Chop) (VH1)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: Host: Maya Rudolph) (NBC) WINNER

The Voice (Episode: Live Top 17 Performances) (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria (Episode: F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob) (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Pigs) (Hulu)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: Sore Must Be the Storm) (HBO)

The Politician (Episode: What's in the Box?) (Netflix)

Pose (Episode: Series Finale) (FX) WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars (Episode: Top 11) (ABC)

Legendary (Episode: Pop Tart) (HBO Max)

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode: The Pork Chop) (VH1)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: Host: Elon Musk) (NBC) WINNER

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award)

Black Is King (Disney+) WINNER

The Masked Singer (Episode: Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2) (Fox) WINNER

WINNER: Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Nightshade) (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: I Am.) (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi) (Disney+)

The Umbrella Academy (Episode: The Frankel Footage) (Netflix)

WandaVision (Episode: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience) (Disney+) WINNER

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried Award)

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple TV+) WINNER

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (YouTube)

Inside COVID19 (Oculus)

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience (Oculus) WINNER

Welcome to the Blumhouse Live (Prime Video)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime) WINNER

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)

Calls – Alexei Tylevich, (creative director), Ethan Stickley, (designer/animator), Scott Ulrich, (animator), Daisuke Goto, (animator), Chi Hong, (animator), James Connelly, (editor) (Apple TV+) WINNER

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners – Brian Schnuckel (Episode: Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité) (ABC) WINNER

Man with a Plan – Sue Federman (Episode: Driving Miss Katie) (CBS)

Mom – Joe Bella (Episode: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak) (CBS)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton (Episode: Art of the Swoon) (Netflix) WINNER

The Crown (Episode: War) (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 16: The Rescue) (Disney+)

Ratched (Episode: The Dance) (Netflix)

WandaVision (Episode: "Don't Touch That Dial") (Disney+)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton (Episode: Diamond of the First Water) (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: Terra Nullius) (Netflix)

Halston (Episode: Versailles) (Netflix)

The Queen's Gambit (Episode: End Game) (Netflix) WINNER

Ratched (Episode: Pilot) (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston (Episode: Versailles) (Netflix)

The Queen's Gambit (Episode: Adjournment) (Netflix) WINNER

Ratched (Episode: Pilot) (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: Terra Firma, Part 2) (Paramount+)

WandaVision (Episode: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience) (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández (Episode: Sister, May I Call You Oshun?) (HBO) WINNER

Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham (Netflix)

Hamilton – Jonah Moran (Disney+)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ryan Barger and Anthony Miale (Episode: Trump & Election Results / F**k 2020) (HBO)

Saturday Night Live – Ryan Spears (Segment: Murder Show) (NBC)

Saturday Night Live – Ryan McIlraith (Segment: Stu) (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant (Episode: After Dark) (HBO Max)

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: Chicago) (Hulu)

Mare of Easttown (HBO) WINNER

The Undoing (HBO)

Yellowstone (Episode: Going Back to Cali) (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Bridgerton (Episode: After the Rain) (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: War) (Netflix)

Halston (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Episodes: Chapter 13: The Jedi) (Disney+)

Perry Mason (Episode: Chapter Three) (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) WINNER

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris (Episode: Emily in Paris) (Netflix)

Hacks (Episode: Primm) (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Episode: For the Children) (Apple TV+)

United States of Al (Episodes: Pilot) (CBS)

WandaVision (Disney+) WINNER

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC) WINNER

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: Trump & Election Results / F**k 2020) (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5) (CBS)

The Masked Singer (Episode: The Season Premiere - The Masks Return) (Fox)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Episodes: Condragulations", "Bossy Rossy Ruboot) (VH1)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: Host: Kristen Wiig) (NBC) WINNER

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country (Episode: Sundown) (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi) (Disney+) WINNER

Pose (Episode: On the Run) (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: That Hope Is You, Part 1) (Paramount+)

This Is Us (Episode: There) (NBC)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant – Heather Persons (Episode: "In Case of Emergency") (HBO Max)

Hacks – Susan Vaill (Episode: Primm) (HBO Max)

Hacks – Jessica Brunetto (Episode: There Is No Line (Pilot)) (HBO Max)

Hacks – Ali Greer (Episode: Tunnel of Love) (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso – A.J. Catoline (Episode: The Hope That Kills You) (Apple TV+) WINNER

Ted Lasso – Melissa McCoy (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again) (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown – Paulo Pandolpho (Episode: Avalanche) (Netflix)

The Crown – Yan Miles (Episode: "Fairytale") (Netflix) WINNER

The Handmaid's Tale – Wendy Hallam Martin (Episode: The Crossing) (Hulu)

The Mandalorian – Dylan Firshein and J. Erik Jessen (Episode: Chapter 11: The Heiress) (Disney+)

The Mandalorian – Andrew S. Eisen (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi) (Disney+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare of Easttown – Amy E. Duddleston and Naomi Sunrise Filoramo (Episode: Fathers) (HBO)

Mare of Easttown – Amy E. Duddleston (Episode: Miss Lady Hawk Herself) (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit – Michelle Tesoro (Episode: Exchanges) (Netflix) WINNER

WandaVision – Nona Khodai (Episode: On a Very Special Episode…) (Disney+)

WandaVision – Zene Baker, Michael A. Webber, Tim Roche and Nona Khodai (Episode: The Series Finale) (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Cobra Kai (Episode: "December 19") (Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots (Episode: "Snow in the Desert") (Netflix) WINNER

Mythic Quest (Episode: "Everlight") (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Episode: "No Small Parts") (Paramount+)

Ted Lasso (Episode: "The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode: "One World, One People") (Disney+)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: "Sundown") (HBO) WINNER

The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: "That Hope Is You (Part 1)") (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Episode: "The End of Something") (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Fargo (Episode: "East/West") (FX)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Episode: "The Two Faces (Part Two)") (Netflix)

The Queen's Gambit (Episode: "End Game") (Netflix) WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Episode: "Chapter 9: Indiana Winter") (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Episode: "The Series Finale") (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

B Positive (Episode: "High Risk Factor") (CBS)

Cobra Kai (Episode: "December 19") (Netflix)

Hacks (Episode: "Falling") (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Episode: "Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are") (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Episode: "The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+) WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys (Episode: "What I Know") (Prime Video)

The Crown (Episode: "Fairytale") (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "Chicago") (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: "Sundown") (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+) WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha (Episode: "Respect") (Nat Geo)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: "Sore Must Be the Storm") (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Episode: "End Game") (Netflix) WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Episode: "Chapter 1: Georgia") (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Episode: "The Series Finale") (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You (Apple TV+)

David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO) WINNER

Hamilton (Disney+)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: "Trump & Election Results / F**k 2020") (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: "Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods") (CBS)

This year, the Creative Arts Emmys were held in downtown Los Angeles and have been split into three events over two days, on September 11 and September 12.