Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman wins a posthumous award; Adele bags top honours

The Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners were announced recently and it seemed to be a big night for musical artists as Adele, Lizzo, The Beatles were among the biggest winners of the evening. Major honours such as Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series was bagged by The Beatles: Get Back as well as Adele's One Night Only special won 5 Emmys.

Adele bagged the Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)award as well as directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, sound mixing for a variety series or special and technical direction, camerawork, and video control for a special.

There was also an emotional win for Marvel's series What If...? as late actor Chadwick Boseman was awarded Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his final act as Star-Lord T’Challa in the animated series. Presenters for the Creative Emmys evening included the likes of Nicole Byer, Judd Apatow, Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer and more.

Check out the winners list here:

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane - "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" (Netflix) WINNER

Bob's Burgers - "Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner" (FOX)

Rick and Morty - "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons - "Pixelated and Afraid" (FOX)

What If…? - "What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" (Disney+)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) WINNER

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Moon Knight - "The Friendly Type" (Disney+)

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Bridgerton - "Capital R Rake" (Netflix)

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

What If…? - "What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?" (Disney+)

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T'Challa WINNER

Big Mouth - "A Very Big Mouth Christmas" (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Central Park - "Central Dark" (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

Archer - "London Time" (FX)

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

What If…? - "What If… Ultron Won?" (Disney+)

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries: "Collab: Andy & Basquiat" (Netflix)

McCartney 3,2,1: "These Things Bring You Together" (Hulu)

100 Foot Wave: "Chapter IV – Dancing with God" (HBO/HBO Max) WINNER

Our Great National Parks: "Chilean Patagonia" (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: "Venice"(CNN)

We Feed People – Kris Kaczor (Disney+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic) WINNER

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Outstanding Commercial

"Detectives" – O Positive and Apple (Apple iPhone 13 Pro)

"Everyone But Jon Hamm" – Hungry Man Productions and Media Arts Lab (Apple TV+)

"The Lost Class" – Hungry Man Productions and Leo Burnett Chicago (Change the Ref)

"Skate Nation Ghana" – Love Song and Droga5 (Meta)

"Teenage Dream" – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise) WINNER

"Walter the Cat" – Commonwealth//McCann and O Positive (Chevy Silverado)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries - Andrew Rossi (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back – Peter Jackson (Disney+) WINNER

George Carlin's American Dream – Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio (HBO/HBO Max)

Lucy and Desi – Amy Poehler (Prime Video)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Ian Denyer (CNN)

We Need to Talk About Cosby - W. Kamau Bell (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer – Greg Whiteley (Netflix)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Nneka Onuorah (Prime Video) WINNER

Queer Eye – Aaron Krummel (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race – Nick Murray (VH1)

Top Chef – Ari Boles (Bravo)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Bridget Stokes (HBO/HBO Max) WINNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner (HBO/HBO Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – Alexander J. Vietmeier (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

Saturday Night Live - Don Roy King and Liz Patrick (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele One Night Only – Paul Dugdale (CBS) WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer – Stan Lathan (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – Bo Burnham (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic (Netflix)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Hamish Hamilton (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) WINNER

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/HBO Max)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max) WINNER

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

We Feed People (Disney+)

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Changing the Game (Hulu)

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO/HBO Max)

When Claude Got Shot (PBS) WINNER

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary – Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman – Making It (NBC)

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) WINNER

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN) WINNER

Vice (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America's Got Talent (NBC)

American Song Contest (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC) WINNER

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special



Adele One Night Only (CBS) WINNER

Annie Live! (NBC)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! (CBS)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – Nainita Desai (Netflix)

Lucy and Desi – David Schwartz (Prime Video) WINNER

Return to Space – Mychael Danna and Harry Gregson-Williams (Netflix)

They Call Me Magic – Terence Blanchard (Apple TV+)

The Tinder Swindler – Jessica Jones (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC) WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (History)

David Attenborough – The Mating Game (Discovery+)

W. Kamau Bell – We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Lupita Nyong'o – Serengeti II (Discovery+)

Barack Obama – Our Great National Parks (Netflix) WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) WINNER

George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

The Tinder Swindler (Showtime)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) WINNER

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

Cheer (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max) WINNER

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC)

Savage x Fenty (Prime Video)

The Grammys (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC) WINNER

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death, and Robots (Netflix) WINNER

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

The Boys: Diabolical (Prime Video)

When Billie Met Lisa (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+) WINNER

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS (YouTube)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (Paramount+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes — The Daily Show (YouTube)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night (TBS) WINNER

RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' with Michelle Visage (VH1)

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show (NBC)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (Bravo)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) WINNER

George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) WINNER

George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele One Night Only (CBS) WINNER

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) WINNER

Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

American Idol (ABC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) WINNER

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Academy of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)

Adele One Night Only (CBS) WINNER

The Grammys (CBS)

MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

Cheer (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) WINNER

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Grammys (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC) WINNER

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele One Night Only (CBS) WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

How To with John Wilson (HBO/HBO Max)

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video) WINNER

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max) WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

