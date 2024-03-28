Creator Don Mancini Confirms Production Of New Chucky Movie; DEETS

The iconic horror franchise Chucky, renowned for its chilling tales of a possessed doll wreaking havoc, has captivated audiences for decades. From its inception, the saga has terrified viewers with its blend of supernatural terror and psychological suspense. After a successful stint on television with his own series, Chucky is now poised to return to the big screen, promising another round of spine-tingling scares and hair-raising thrills. As fans eagerly anticipate his cinematic comeback, the notorious doll's reign of terror is set to continue in the world of feature films.

Don Mancini’s Chucky is back

After venturing into television with his own series, Chucky is now returning to the realm of feature films. Originating in the 1988 film Child's Play, the character of Charles Lee Ray, also known as Chucky, became an iconic figure in the horror genre as a murderous doll. Following a series of movies, Chucky transitioned to television with the Chucky series on SYFY and USA Network. In a recent interview on the Scream Dreams Podcast, Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky, provided an exciting update on the franchise's future. When asked about his upcoming projects, Mancini disclosed that he's already begun work on a new Chucky film, affirming his intention to bring the character back to cinemas.

“I mean, you know, like anyone in this business, I want to do more things,” Mancini stated, adding, “At this point, though, if it's only Chucky, I'm totally cool with that. I have other things I want to do. I'm working on a new pilot. I am also, actually, in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie. At this point, my goal is just to keep working."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 must-watch shows like All of Us Are Dead

No official announcement for Chucky

While the third season of Chucky continues to captivate audiences, there haven't been official announcements regarding a new film featuring the Brad Dourif-voiced rendition of the character. However, Don Mancini has hinted at the possibility of taking Chucky on an interstellar adventure, potentially following in the footsteps of other horror franchises that have ventured into space after numerous sequels. Mancini has even outlined an idea for this concept but suggests that it would only come to fruition if there's significant demand from fans.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Mancini said, "Everyone’s asking me that question! So, MY question is, 'Do you want him to go to space?' Do you personally want him to go? If there’s enough of a demand for that, eventually—I don’t know how quickly—I have an idea for that."

The Child's Play franchise initially spawned two sequels in 1990 and 1991. Later rebranded as the Chucky movies, the series expanded with four films: Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017). In 2019, a remake of the original film hit theaters, featuring Mark Hamill as the voice of a reimagined Chucky. However, there's been no indication of a sequel to the remake.

Fans can catch the second part of Chucky Season 3 when it premieres on USA & SYFY on April 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Movies like The Call: Forgotten, Midnight and more