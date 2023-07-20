Creed II star Dolph Lundgren marries Emma Krokdal: 5 things to know about his new wife

Love has found its way into Dolph Lundgren's life as he married Emma Krokdal, his Norwegian personal trainer. Their heartwarming wedding ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 'Creed II' star. Let's discover five fascinating facts about the woman who now holds a special place in his heart.

The serendipitous meeting of Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren's paths crossed at a West Hollywood Equinox gym, where they initially forged a strong friendship. Their connection grew over time, leading to a deep and enduring love.

Standing strong through tough times

Emma has been a pillar of support for Dolph during his private battle with cancer. Through challenging medical treatments and uncertainties, she remained by his side, showing unwavering love and care.

Age is just a number for Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren

Despite a significant age difference between the couple, with Dolph at 65 and Emma at 27, their love knows no boundaries. Their bond proves that age is merely a number when it comes to matters of the heart.

From personal trainer to life partner

Beyond being Dolph's personal trainer, Emma has been a source of strength and inspiration in his life. Their shared experiences and genuine connection laid the foundation for a blossoming romance.

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren find joy in Mykonos

The couple chose to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony at their villa in Mykonos. After enduring delays due to Covid and medical treatments, the enchanting Greek island became the perfect backdrop for their celebration of love, life, and happiness.

As Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal embark on this exciting new chapter together, their love story continues to inspire others with its unique blend of friendship, perseverance, and genuine affection.

